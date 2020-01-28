Peggy Patricia Hensley was born Jan. 14, 1953, and passed away at her home Jan. 27, 2020. She was united in marriage to Darrell Hensley June 18, 1973. This union was blessed with one son, Jamey Heath Levi Hensley.
Peggy is survived by her husband Darrell and two granddaughters, Abbie and Zoey, of the family home. Survivors also include her father Perry L. Hayes, Sr., sister Terry Wood and husband Gerald, and children Emily and Seth.
Peggy is preceded in death by her son Jamey, sister Barbara Terry and mother Peggy Hayes.
Arrangements under the provision of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service at the Pottersville Cemetery will be announced at a future date.
