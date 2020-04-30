West Plains R-7 Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson has announced the district’s Educator of the Year finalists, representing each of the district’s five facilities.
The nominees, chosen by students and community members, are Angela Johnson at West Plains Elementary, Chris Reese at South Central Career Center, Thomas Cooper at West Plains High School, Denise Sullivan at South Fork Elementary and Tanya Miller at West Plains Middle School.
The announcement was made by Wilson via Zoom meeting, under the premise of calling the group together to work on a special project.
Referencing the unique situation district teachers, staff members and administrators have faced since a closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson praised the finalists for adapting.
“In all honesty, all of our educators are worthy of this, but this year you have excelled and done amazing things, and you have met this current situation head-on,” she said. “You have been positive and continued to build relationships with your students while you have been out of school. We really, really appreciate that and appreciate all of your hard work.”
A link to the entire meeting may be found at zizzers.org.
