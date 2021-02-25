Ozarks Healthcare, the Missouri National Guard, Howell County Health Department and city of West Plains are reminding the public that they will partner to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the West Plains Civic Center this Friday.
Officials are also emphasizing the importance of participants arriving at the clinic at their designated times:
Those with last names beginning with letters A through C should arrive between 7:30 and 9 a.m.; D through I, between 9 and 11 a.m.; J through M, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; N through S, between 1 and 3 p.m.; and T through Z, between 3 and 4 p.m.
Second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only will be given to those who received their first dose of the vaccine at the initial clinic Jan. 29.
Those attending are reminded to bring their vaccination cards with them.
