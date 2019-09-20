The Glenwood School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the superintendent’s office.
Items on the agenda include an audit report by Nick Shultz, as well as reports from the curriculum director and administration. Superintendent Wayne Stewart’s report will include discussion of finances, program evaluations and policy adoptions.
The board is expected to move into closed session before returning to open session and adjourning.
Glenwood School Board typically meets on the fourth Monday of each month.
