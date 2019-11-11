Carolyn June Edwards, 48, Thayer. Died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Koshkonong. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Lyle Edwin Stillwell, 87, Willow Springs. Died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Julie Ann Heiney, 61, Mtn. View. Died at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Linda Wicker, 73, Myrtle. Died at 8:38 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
David Lee Ivey, 78, Mammoth Spring, Ark. Died at 8:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
