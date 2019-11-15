Ashton Wildermuth, a 5-foot, 7-inch setter from Willard, has signed paperwork to join the Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly volleyball team next fall.
“We are excited to have Ashton join our Grizzly volleyball family,” Head Coach Paula Wiedemann said. “She knows how to run the floor and give her hitters something good to take a swing at. She also has a high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. She loves playing the game, and we’re happy she’s a Grizzly,” the coach added.
This past season, Wildermuth was instrumental in helping the team earn its first Central Ozarks Conference title since 2005 and its sixth straight district championship. The Tigers, who finished 32-5, reached the Class 4 Elite Eight before falling to the eventual state champion, Nixa Eagles.
With a school record of 904 assists in 2018, Wildermuth helped guide her Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the state tournament. Wildermuth recorded six 30-assist games in 2018, including a career high 45 assists against Nixa.
She received first team all-Central Ozarks Conference and first team all-district honors her junior and senior years. She also received Class 4 all-state honors her junior year.
For more information about the Grizzly volleyball team, visit its website at msuwpgrizzlies.com/sports/wvball/index or call 417-255-7950.
