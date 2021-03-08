 Gary Loring 

Gary Dallas Loring, 83, Dora, Mo., passed away at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1937, at Hebron, Mo., to Joe Astor Loring and Barbara Marie Turnbull. On Oct. 29, 1970, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Ramona Brotherton.
Mr. Loring was a veteran, having served with the Missouri Army National Guard. Before his retirement, he worked for at Lolo National Forest in Montana and the Mark Twin National Forrest. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Mr. Loring was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife Ramona, Loring; one sister-in-law Anna Loring; three brothers-in-law Dallas Brotherton and wife Sarah, Dennis Brotherton and wife Janet, and Richard Brotherton and wife Karen; and several nieces and nephews including Terry and Rhonda Loring, Sherry and Randy Pace, Barbara and Geno Middleton and Tommie Jo, and Gerald Franka.
His parents and four brothers James Edward Loring, Douglas Blaine Loring and two infants preceded him in death.
Mr. Loring will lie state from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A private burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
