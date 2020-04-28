Christy Jean Chaney, 53, Republic. Died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Republic. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Vernon Lee Cooper, 81, West Plains. Died at his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 8:05 pm
Christy Jean Chaney, 53, Republic. Died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Republic. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Vernon Lee Cooper, 81, West Plains. Died at his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.