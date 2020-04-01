The Supreme Court of Missouri has extended its statewide suspension of most in-person court proceedings through May 1. Certain urgent matters may be excepted.
Texas County Memorial Hospital’s increased visitor restrictions prohibit minor children not seeking medical care from being in its facilities, including clinics. Adult visitors will only be allowed if they are required to assist a patient, if a patient’s end-of-life-care medical team deems it appropriate, if they are a designated driver for an emergency room patient, or if they are a support person for labor and delivery patients, who are each allowed support person.
Drivers of patients receiving outpatient procedures will be asked to remain in their cars. Adult patients are not to bring their children to appointments or they may be asked to reschedule.
The hospital cafeteria is closed to the public to keep safety of patients, staff and community top priority. The cafeteria is still in operation, providing meals for patients and staff.
Ozarks Medical Center has again tightened visitor restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, joining CoxHealth and Mercy in taking proactive measures. Visitors are only allowed in end-of-life care areas at the clinical team’s discretion; pediatrics, one parent or guardian per day; and labor and delivery and postpartum, one support person per patient.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at entry, and if symptoms are suspected in a person not seeking treatment, that visitor will not be allowed in the facility. Visitors may only be in the patient’s room and public restrooms, and must be a legal adult.
Gov. Mike Parson has waived a rule that an advanced practice registered nurse and collaborating doctor must be within 75 miles of each other to better enable health care professionals to serve the needs of Missourians during the COVID-19 outbreak and reduce travel, thereby reducing the coronavirus’ spread.
The Department of Social Services has suspended food stamp applicant interviews for eligibility for through April and is getting clarification from the USDA for May. Child Care Subsidy providers will receive a special payment to ensure March payments equal average payments for the preceding three months.
DSS is developing a food assistance community resource list and working with the Food Bank Association to help ensure access to food.
The Family Support Division Call Center is now open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 855-373-4636.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 1,581
Over 600: St. Louis County.
Over 100: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
Over 75: Jackson, St. Charles.
Over 50: Boone, Greene
Over 25: Jefferson.
Over 10: Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Lafayette, Perry, Platte.
All others: Adair, Atchison, Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Buchanan, Butler, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, DeKalb, Dunklin, Gasconade, Henry, Howell, Jasper, Joplin, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Maries, McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 18 (Boone, Camden, Cass, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County).
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 566
Over 100: Pulaski,
Over 50: Cleburne.
Over 25: Benton, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 10: Clark, Saline, Van Buren, Washington, White.
All others: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Johnson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Stone, Union, Woodruff.
Deaths: 8 (Cleburne, Pulaski, Conway, Van Buren, Independence).
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
