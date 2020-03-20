In a specially-called business meeting held Tuesday, the Good Samaritan Care Clinic Board of Directors voted to suspend Monday evening clinics for the time being and cancel dental clinics for the next month.
The meeting was held to establish patient care guidelines and protocols during the COVID-19 epidemic.
In an effort to minimize exposure risks to patients, community members, staff and volunteers, the board has decided to make adjustments to program services, wrote Clinic Administrator Sheri Noble in a statement released Thursday morning. She noted that many of the Mtn. View clinic’s volunteers are retired or near retirement age, placing them at an increased risk of infection with complications.
“These measures are being implemented with elevated concern for patients who solely rely on the medical services — including laboratory services and prescription medication access — which Good Samaritan Care Clinic provides,” Noble said.
For a time period yet to be determined, she said, the clinic will provide assistance to existing patients who need prescription refills called to local pharmacies. If a patient is unable to pay out of pocket for a prescription, the clinic will provide financial assistance even to the extent of paying for medications which are prescribed by its practitioners, if funding allows.
Clinic staff will also begin implementing tighter restrictions and guidelines for patients and other guests who drop in or visit the clinic through the week, relying on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s directives on guidance for “social distancing,” she added.
Current patients of the clinic with questions about the coronavirus or other health related issues, or who are in need of medication refills are encouraged to call the clinic at 417-934-6500.
“It is the desire of the clinic's board and staff to continue providing the best care possible under these difficult conditions,” said Noble. “Good Samaritan Care Clinic will continue to monitor the recommendations of local, state and federal agencies who are assessing the progression and severity of COVID-19.”
Noble also said clinic staff and board members are concerned about the implications the temporary closure of the clinic and other local businesses will have on patients, many of whom will or have had their employment hours cut or eliminated, at least temporarily.
The financial stability of Good Samaritan Care Clinic, which is completely funded by donations and grant funding, is also at risk, as well as that of many other nonprofits which provide vital community resources and services, she pointed out.
“Good Samaritan Care Clinic has had the privilege of providing medical and dental services to thousands from south central Missouri in over 34,000 patients visits since 2004, and expresses its appreciation for the understanding and support of its community and patients,” Noble concluded.
