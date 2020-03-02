The National Weather Service has declared this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week, and the city of West Plains encourages all businesses and residences to participate.
The week kicked off Monday with Preparedness Day.
In recognition of Tornado Safety Day, a statewide tornado drill will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, however, if there is a threat of hazardous weather, the drill will be postponed to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday will be recognized as Flash Flood Safety Day, Thursday as Severe Thunderstorm Day and the week will end Friday with NOAA Weather Radio Day.
NWS provides safety tips and educational information about tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, lightning and the importance of NOAA Weather Radios on its Severe Weather Awareness Week page: www.weather.gov/lsx/severeweek.
State Emergency Management Agency officials are using the week as an opportunity to remind the public that “tornado watch” means tornadoes are possible in the area therefore it’s important to be ready to act quickly if it becomes necessary. Tornadoes can form during thunderstorms. A “tornado warning” means seek shelter immediately because a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar causing imminent danger to life and property.
The safest shelter location is an interior room without windows on the lowest floor and individuals should not seek shelter in a cafeteria, gymnasium or other large open room because the roof might collapse, officials add. If in a mobile home, immediately leave to seek shelter in a nearby building.
Overpasses are not safe, remind state officials Their under-the-girder-type construction can cause a dangerous wind tunnel effect. If driving, stop and take shelter in a nearby building or, if in a rural area, drive away from the tornado to the closest building. If it is not possible to get away, stay in the car with the seat belt on. Occupants can protect themselves from flying debris by placing their heads in between their legs underneath the window line and covering it with their arms, a coat or a blanket, said officials.
They also remind drivers never drive into standing water. It can take less than 6 inches of fast-moving water to make a slow-moving car float. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away.
More information can be found on Missouri's Stormaware.mo.gov website, which includes detailed videos about how to take shelter from tornadoes in specific locations, how to avoid flash flooding and useful information about tornado sirens, and weather alert radios. Missourians are also encouraged to utilize Missouri’s Ready in 3 program to create a plan, prepare a kit, and listen for information regarding severe weather emergencies: health.mo.gov/emergencies/readyin3.
