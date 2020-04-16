Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association (HOBA) officials have announced all HOBA festivals scheduled until Aug. 29 will be canceled, taking into consideration there could still be a threat to the public from exposure to the coronavirus.
“Due to the possibility of the COVID-19 virus still having an impact on our festivalgoers, volunteers and the economy, we feel it best to cancel the June 4-6 HOBA Spring Bluegrass Festival in West Plains,” officials said.
“We have also decided to cancel our upcoming May 30 Junk, Jam & Joes that was to be held at HOBA park, they added. "At this time, we are anticipating holding the rest of our scheduled 2020 events. When all the dust settles, please get out and support your festivals and musicians and other bluegrass venues.”
The season will resume Aug. 29 with the Pulled Pork Picking Party. Scheduled is a banjo workshop with Alan Strickland from 1 to 3 p.m.; setup from 3 to 5 p.m.; pulled pork or hamburger plate, drink and dessert for donation from 5 to 7 p.m.; and the Bluegrass Jam begins at 7 p.m.
HOBA Park is located off of south U.S. 63 in West Plains; turn south onto County Road 8490 and make a right turn onto Bluegrass Lane, about a third of a mile down the road.
The Fall Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 24 through 26, and on Oct. 31 the Boo-Grass Jam and Pie Party will be held with chicken pot pie, taco pie, drinks, and fruit or cream pie served by donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.