Gary DeBoard

Gary LeRoy DeBoard, 70, West Plains, Mo., passed away peacefully at his home at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was born Sept. 26, 1949, at West Plains, Mo., to the late Roy and Leota (Ulrich) DeBoard. Gary graduated from Fairview and West Plains High School. While attending school at Fairview, he met the love of his life, Janice Drumright, whom he later married on April 29, 1968.
While serving in the United States Navy from 1968 – 1972, he and Janice traveled around. They settled down outside of West Plains close to family and friends to start their family. Their son, Jason, arrived in 1973 and their daughter, Meggan, arrived in 1981.
Over the course of Gary’s life, he worked in various lines of employment to provide for his family. He was known for his amazing work ethic, be it as a hardworking, dedicated employee or a fair and kind boss. As Gary’s family continued to grow, he wholeheartedly embraced the new role of grandpa.
His love of family was one of the main focuses of his life. They made him extremely happy, proud and kept him busy. The most important part of Gary’s life was his relationship with His Heavenly Father, Jehovah. He symbolized his dedication by being baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1985. For the next 35 years, Gary enjoyed helping others to know the loving and kind God of the Bible.
He is survived by his wife Janice DeBoard; daughter Meggan Richardson and husband Lance; daughter-in-law Kelli DeBoard; four grandchildren Zachary DeBoard and wife, Abigail, Gavin DeBoard, Eli DeBoard and Jaxon Richardson; one brother Bill DeBoard; four brothers-in-law Gordon Drumright and wife Lois, Frank Drumright and wife Rita, Steve Drumright and wife Vicky, and James Wade; one sister-in-law Velvet DeBoard; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends whom he loved very much.
His parents, one son Jason, one brother Danny DeBoard and one sister Carol Wade preceded him in death.
A family directed memorial service will be held via video conference; please contact garydeboardmemorial@gmail.com for information on attending. Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
