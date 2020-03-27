Tyler Cook and Sierra Voyles-Cook of Mtn. View are parents of a son, Konner Lee, born Jan. 18 at 2:43 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Kayser, 1. His grandparents are Leslie and Angela Voyles, Mtn. View, and Rick and Vi Cook.
Jameson and Amy Gutscher of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Sabine Melody, born Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her grandparents are Peggy Schmitz, West Plains, James Gutscher, West Plains, and Melody Hitchner, Newark, N.Y.
Brogan Break and Sommer Riddle of West Plains are parents of a son, Apollo Ezekial Abraham, born Jan. 18 at 2:25 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. His sibling is Rae’Lynn, 4. His grandparents are Eric and Dawn Riddle, West Plains, Dodie Ballard, Marshfield, and Darrell Eastland, Marshfield.
Harley Hopper of Birch Tree is the mother of a son, Bentley James, born Jan. 19 at 11:48 a.m. He weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. His grandparent is Tina Hopper, Birch Tree.
Justin and Kelsey Von Allmen of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Rowan Jane, born Jan. 20 at 3:23 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Royce, 1. Her grandparents are Kelly and Angie Hunter, and Mike and Dalia Von Allmen, all of West Plains.
Jerald and Kimberly Roberts of Dora are parents of a daughter, Rosalie Grace, born Jan. 24 at 3:58 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Madison, 5, and Jase, 2. Her grandparents are Dan and Arreaun Moody, Caulfield, and Wes and Marae Roberts, Dora.
Dalton Henley and Shaydan Lewis of West Plains are parents of a son, Creedence River, born Jan. 25 at 5:22 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Danny Lewis and Mellisa Winkler, and Robert Trail and Natasha Watts, all of West Plains.
Daniel McCloskey and Kourtney Proctor of Winona are parents of a daughter, Violet, born Jan. 27 at 7:53 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Cody, 1. Her grandparents are Roger and Sherry Proctor, Jerseyville, Illinois, Tim and Marri Schuler, Winona, James McCloskey, Mtn. View, and Chris and Candice Williams, Winona.
Justin Rosa and Dominique Vallerand of West Plains are parents of a son, Ivan Allen, born Jan. 27 at 10:32 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 0 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Justin Cooper and Bonnie Hurst of Brandsville are parents of a daughter, Everleigh Rae, born Jan. 27 at 6:17 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 0 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Cadence, 16, and Emmett, 4. Her grandparents are Patty Reynolds, West Plains, Keith McRae, Carnegie, Oklahoma, and Eddie Cooper, Thayer.
Zachary Spencer and Brittany Schaffer of West Plains are parents of a son, Tucker Lee, born Jan. 27 at 11:33 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Avori, 4. His grandparents are Linda Lewis, West Plains, James and Sabrina Lewis, West Plains, and Freddie Lilienthal, Gainesville.
Dustin Smith and Whitney Maggard of Wasola are parents of a daughter, Finley Gracelyn, born Jan. 28 at 11:03 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 0 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Declan, 2. Her grandparents are J.R. and Denise Mears, Mtn. Grove, and Duane and Loreta Smith, Hartshorn.
Austin Counts and Justice Perkins are parents of a daughter, Ava Dawn, born Jan. 28 at 12:26 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds 2 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her grandparents are Talona Lovett, Summersville, and Shawn Counts, Eminence.
Craig DeJaynes and Brittany Little of Eminence are parents of a son, Chase Axle, born Jan. 30 at 5:40 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Susan Gallion, Eminence, and Lloyd and Liddell Swanson, Eminence.
Robby and Lynaya Downen of Pottersville are parents of a daughter, Rebekah Ann, born Jan. 31 at 5:01 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Jonathan, 16, Makayla, 3, Michelle, 2, and Adalynn. Her grandparents are Mike and Annette Boone, Pottersville, Tommy Downen, West Plains, and Brenda Griffen, West Plains.
Blake Barnette and Cypress Wood of West Plains are parents of a son, Pierceston Blake, born Feb. 6 at 8:33 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. His siblings are McKinley, 1, and Lawson, 6 months. His grandparents are Christina Bolick, Hickory, North Carolina, Dirk Wood, Okemah, Oklahoma, Carolyn Barnette, Kennett, and Chris Barnette, Kennett.
Eric McGee and Ann Jones of West Plains are parents of a son, Emmett Alexander, born Feb. 7 at 10:13 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His siblings are Caleb, 15, and Christian, 10. His grandparents are Judy and Dixie Jones, West Plains, and Michael McGee, West Plains.
Austin Byerly and Daphne Terrill of Eminence are parents of a son, Austin Scott, born Feb. 9 at 3:56 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Sophia, 2. His grandparents are Kelly Terrill, Winona, Mike Terrill, Ellington, Sarah Byerly, Eminence, and Ronny Byerly, Eminence.
Tyler Grunden and Tamantha Green of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Treysin Tyler, born Feb. 9 at 2:21 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Tynslee, 1. His grandparents are Brad Green, Willow Springs, Cindy Ledbetter, Mtn. View, and Danny Grunden.
Cody and Jessica McKee of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Maren Lynn, born Feb. 12 at 6:52 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Millie, 2. Her grandparents are Mike and Linda Johnson, West Plains, and Craig and Charlene McKee, Caulfield.
Robert and Shayla Brawley of Mtn. Grove are parents of a daughter, Mylin Grace, born Feb. 14 at 7:13 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Kessa, 7, Keila, 5, and Maxem, 3. Her grandparents are Walter Daniel, Cabool, Joyce Daniel, Cabool, John Brawley, Cabool, and Rita Kelley, Hartville.
