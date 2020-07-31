Funeral services for Joseph Dale Melvin, Sr., 64, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Melvin passed away at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1955 at Springfield, Mo., to Paul Leo Melvin and Nellie Elizabeth Hendrix Melvin. Dale graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1974. On Aug. 1, 1975, he was married at White Church, Mo., to Tammy Hunter.
Mr. Melvin was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. He was a self-employed plumber for over 40 years. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Mr. Melvin was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Melvin, of the family home; three children Joe Melvin and significant other Annie Crumble, Lexington, Mo., Justin Melvin and significant other Jennifer Allcorn, West Plains, and Shawna Burcham, West Plains; 10 grandchildren Aubrey Burcham, Morgan Melvin, Kayelor Melvin, Aaralin Melvin, Ben Burcham, Keegan Allcorn, Madyson Melvin, Zachary Melvin, Mackenzie Melvin and Bryce Burcham; one great-grandchild Kayson Walker; three brothers Ronald Melvin and wife Helen, Springfield, Mo., Wayne Melvin and wife Wilda, West Plains, and Donnie Melvin, West Plains; three sisters Rita Roberson and husband Danny, Mt. Vernon, Mo., Virginia Newberry, Valley Park, Mo., and Barbara Hanks and husband Rick, Willow Springs, Mo.; two sisters-in-law Bonnie Melvin, West Plains, and Kim Reed, Rogers, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; three brothers David, Ed and Tom Melvin; his father-in-law Jack Hunter; and mother-in-law Ruby Bryant preceded him in death.
Mr. Melvin will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
