Following its recent annual board meeting, the Heart of the Ozarks United Way (HOUW) is announcing several changes planned in 2021.
“The board’s commitment to community involvement is stronger than it’s been in years,” said Steve Vines, who was elected board president of HOUW during the Feb. 24 meeting.
“Last year we stepped up to serve our community during the pandemic,” said Vines. “We provided over 250 nights in hotel rooms to shelter homeless individuals. We also delivered food and clothes to homeless people and PPE (personal protective equipment) to shelters.”
According to Vines, the local United Way’s commitment to serving the community continues into 2021.
“The pandemic has helped us rebuild our brand,” he said. “Before the pandemic, we were primarily known as an agency that funds other local nonprofit agencies. Since the pandemic, we have become the first place many people call when they need shelter, clothing, food or other assistance.”
The organization has also deepened its commitment to creating programs that meet unmet community needs.
“Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of West Plains, this year we are running a utility deposit assistance program for families at risk of becoming homeless,” Vines explained. “We are currently seeking new programs that benefit health, education or financial stability.”
UPCOMING OPPORTUNITIES
HOUW will also host its first golf tournament in September, planned to be an annual event.
“We are excited to host a golf tournament, especially since the pandemic forced us to cancel our fundraising events in 2020,” said Vines. “Anyone in the community may sign up to be on a golf team or become a sponsor.”
Vines added the organization is also looking for people to join the board.
“We will lose two board members later this year,” Vines said. “Anyone interested in joining the board may contact us. This is a great opportunity for recently retired individuals who want to contribute to the community.”
The board is planning several spring “Days of Caring” events, in which its members work on community-oriented projects. In the past, board members cleaned up landscaping around the Willow Springs Senior Center. This year, the board hopes to branch out to new community organizations.
Other officers elected during the annual meeting are Sarah James of Pomona, vice president, and Ruth Whittington of West Plains, treasurer. Board members also include Mike Topliff, Josh Henry, Matt Legler, Terri Cook, Jerry Davis, Emily Godat, Jessica Johnson and Ryan Chowning.
To recommend a new program to benefit from HOUW or to propose a “Days of Caring” project, contact Executive Director Stacy Tintocalis at uwayhoo@gmail.com.
The Heart of the Ozarks United Way serves 10 nonprofit agencies in Howell County and north-central Arkansas. For more information, visit www.heartoftheozarksunitedway.org.
