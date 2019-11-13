The 10th annual Hunger Hero Caring About Neighbors Campaign is underway, announce E-Communications officials.
E-Communications radio network has partnered this year with FNBC Community Bankers, Ozarka College, Ozarks Medical Center Thayer/Mammoth Spring Clinic and Community First banking Company in West Plains, Mtn Grove and Thayer to help collect nonperishable items for area food pantries, to help neighbors in need, said officials.
Elementary schools in Thayer, Alton, Couch and Koshkonong, and in Mammoth Spring, Ark., will collect the items through mid-December.
The schools are competing to see which school can collect the most items; within each school, classes are competing with one another. The that collects the most items will win a pizza party, compliments of Thayer Pizza Inn.
Donations can also be dropped off at FNBC Community Bank, 358 U.S. 63 in Mammoth Spring; Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring; Ozarks Medical Center Thayer/Mammoth Spring Clinic, 1375 Nettleton Ave. in Thayer; and Community First Banking Company locations in West Plains, Mtn Grove and Thayer.
More than 100,000 items have been collected through the Hunger Hero Campaign over the past nine years, said officials. Call E-Communications for more information at 417-264-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.