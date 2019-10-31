An annual chili supper hosted by Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Plains will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the church, 1051 Preacher Roe Blvd.
The supper includes a silent auction with proceeds from the evening going toward supporting homeless members of the Howell County community.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12; children 5 and younger are admitted for free.
