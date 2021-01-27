Paul David Ryan, 67, West Plains. Died at 7:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Roger Lee Collins, 73, Caulfield. Died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home. Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Billie Shelton, 100, Springfield. Died at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at The Gardens Assisted Living, Springfield. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Connie Mae Hawkins, 65, West Plains. Died at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mtn. View Healthcare. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Mary Lou Hambelton, 81, Dora. Died at 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Erma Gracelyn Chowning, 72, Birch Tree. Died at 3:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Shirley Edgeller, 73, West Plains. Died at 6:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Karla Preston, 48, West Plains. Died at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.