The Junction Hill School Board of Education will hold its monthly school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the Junction Hill School library.
Board members are expected to review and approve bills, and approve reports regarding monthly safety, the Professional Development Committee, annual extracurricular program and health and services program.
Board members will also review the 2019-2020 budget.
In old business, the board will discuss the Missouri State High School Activities Association affiliation co-op agreement.
Under new business, the board plans to discuss the student handbook, approve the Launch memorandum of understanding and review and approve the Accelerated Reader program.
Principal Dr. Tim Perkins and Superintendent John Dern will give their administrative reports.
The school board will then set the date for the next school board meeting before moving to closed session to discuss school security and personnel matters.
The board will then return to open session and adjourn.
