The BB Road Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will hold a hunter’s meal fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the BB Road Volunteer Fire Department and Community Center.
Take east U.S. 160 to County Road 225, about 10 miles east of Alton. The fire department and community building will be at the intersection of county roads 225 and 222.
Ham and beans and chili will be served, along with all the “usual fixings” and dessert, organizers said. Cost is $8 for adults and children older than age 12, $4 for children age 12 and younger and preschoolers get in free.
Carryouts are available and there will be giveaways of a Savage Axis rifle and a kitchen appliance package.
BB Road VFD provides firefighting services to homes and other properties within its service area and mutual aid to surrounding fire departments. Fire department officials reminded that fundraisers help pay for firefighting and equipment use training, routine bills and equipment.
“We thank you and appreciate your generosity,” they added.
