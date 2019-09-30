Patsy Bunch

Graveside services for Patsy Lee Bunch, 65, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Dry Creek Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bunch passed away at 10:06 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 27, 1953, at West Plains, Mo., to James Aubrey Dollins and Hazel Collins Dollins. Patsy graduated from the West Plains High School with the Class of 1972. On Oct. 5, 1973, she was married at West Plains to Tom Bunch.
Mrs. Bunch was the registrar at the West Plains High School for many years. She was a member of the Church of Christ, attended the Crider Church of Christ and had taught Sunday school classes for more than 30 years. Mrs. Bunch loved her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband Tom Bunch, of the family home; two children Mark Bunch and wife Heather, West Plains, and Amy Schmitt and husband Nick, Dora, Mo.; five grandchildren Landon Bunch, Jake Stewart, Carter Bunch, Sy Stewart and Raye Schmitt; two brothers Dorval Dollins and Calvin Dollins and wife Shirley, all of West Plains; mother-in-law Martha Bunch, West Plains; two brothers-in-law David Bunch Jr. and wife Renee, West Plains, and Richard Bunch, Cotton Town, Tenn.; one sister-in-law Sandra Wood and husband Larry, Willow Springs, Mo.; special friends Ruth Brazeal and Jeanne Osborn; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents and sister-in-law Pat Dollins preceded her in death.
Visitation was from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dry Creek Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
