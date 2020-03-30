Birthday Blessings is set to hold its annual Birthday Bash Campaign Wednesday through Friday. In honor of the charity’s seventh birthday, an anonymous donor has pledged to match up to a total of $5,000 in donations, said organizers.
The organization, based in West Plains, provides birthday bags filled with party supplies and gifts for foster children in 14 counties, including Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Ozark and Wright counties in southern Missouri.
Shannon VonAllmen, who started the organization in 2013, said the organization expects up to 500 wish lists from foster and at-risk kids in southern Missouri this year, according to the Children’s Division circuit managers Birthday Blessings partners with.
“The annual Birthday Bash is our only real fundraiser of the year,” said VonAllmen. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate compassion for disadvantaged children. You can double the impact of your donated dollars during this event.”
Birthday Blessings volunteers partner with Children’s Division staff members, who collect wish lists from the children and deliver the birthday bags. They also provide graduation gifts, seasonal care packages for children without family or social ties, and assist with disabled clients when Children’s Division workers are unable to.
Linda Weatherford is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in the 37th Judicial Circuit, who has also spent many years as a teacher in the public school system, currently in Thayer.
“Being a CASA for the last year has shown me that the plight that foster children face is much worse than I thought — even as a teacher often teaching kids in the system,” Weatherford said. “Many of these children have never had a truly ‘happy birthday’ like we remember having as a child.”
“Birthday Blessings is doing God’s word. This organization goes beyond ‘thoughts and prayers’ to provide tangible help,” she explained. “A little girl I advocate for had no school clothes. When Birthday Blessings helped her, it wasn’t just a clothing gift, it was self-confidence and showing that there are nice people in the world.”
DeeDee Button has been a foster parent in the West Plains area since 2017. Last spring, she and her husband opened The Chaos Closet, a clothing resource for kids in care. She also authors “Fostering the Chaos,” a blog about foster parenting.
“As a foster parent, showing our kids they are special is a top priority for us. And that is exactly what Birthday Blessings does. Our kids have been on the receiving end of their birthday bags and each time I am blown away by the thought, care, time and attention that goes into each bag,” said Button.
“Seeing their faces light up while opening up thoughtful gifts and party supplies puts a smile on everyone’s face,” she added. “I also love that the organization provides duffel bags because children in care are often made to move their belongings in trash bags. Not only does Birthday Blessings provide smiles on a birthday while in care, they also provide dignity.”
Donations may be mailed to Birthday Blessings, 429 Aid Ave, West Plains, MO 65775. The organization’s Facebook page has a link to the website, www.birthday-blessings.org, where donors may use a Paypal option. For more information, call 417-372-5306.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.