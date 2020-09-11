Children in West Plains and the surrounding area may have a new water attraction next summer.
City officials this week released two proposed designs for a splash pad to be built in Butler Children’s Park on West Broadway in West Plains.
West Plains residents have two opportunities in the next week to weigh in on the designs and choose their favorite: by commenting on the city’s Facebook page, @CityOfWestPlains, under the post with the the splash pad designs, or by voting in person in the Parks & Recreation office in the Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex, 540 E. Olden St.
Community Services Director Todd Shanks said the city will take community input as well as feedback from a panel made up of representatives of the Park Board, the Parks & Rec office, the Planning Department and members of the local community.
The first of the two designs presented uses a baseball theme, intended to pay homage to local figures such as Preacher Roe and Bill Virdon, both of whom reached national prominence in their long major league baseball careers.
The second uses a music theme, in tribute to West Plains’ musical heritage in recognition of musical figures such as Porter Wagoner and Jan Howard.
The concepts for the splash pad were develop by Rain Drop Products, of Ashland, Ohio, in conjunction with All Inclusive Rec, a Farmington-based company chosen by the city of West Plains to design a playground for children of all abilities, to be located on the the former site the the Parkside House. The 113-year-old house was demolished in February, after a proposal to save it was defeated by West Plains voters in November 2019.
The size of the new splash pad will be about 50 feet by 50 feet and, while exact costs have not been determined, All Inclusive Rec was given a price range of $200,000 to $250,000 to stay within. According to Shanks, an exact price will be dependent on the equipment chosen.
There will be no admission for children to use the splash pad.
Once a design is chosen it will be taken to the city council for approval during its regular meeting set for Sept. 21.
