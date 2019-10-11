Romona Wooldridge was born in Saddle, Ark., the daughter of Obie Grissom and Goldie Robinson Grissom on July 6, 1931, and departed this life on Oct. 9, 2019, at her home in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 88 years.
She was united in marriage to Robert Wooldridge on Oct. 14, 1950, in Pontiac, Mich. He preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter Roberta Hull of Springfield, Mo.; her son Robert Lee Wooldridge and wife Georgie, of Nixa, Mo.; two sisters Roberta Bishop of Conway, Ark., and Lovena Gilbreath of Pontiac, Mich.; one brother Travis Grissom of Saddle, Ark.; two grandchildren Matthew Hull of Springfield, Mo., and Chelsea Keller and husband Tim of Nixa, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Kameron, Finley and Wilder; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wooldridge and her parents, Obie and Goldie Grissom.
Mrs. Wooldridge was a dedicated homemaker. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family. She liked painting ceramics, shopping and in her younger years she enjoyed playing basketball and roller skating.
She will be remembered as deeply devoted to her family and will truly be missed by her family and all that knew her.
A visitation for Romona Wooldridge will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Mammoth Spring, Ark., with a service following at 2 p.m. with burial in Saddle Cemetery, Saddle, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.