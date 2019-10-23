For the 10th year, West Plains Bank and Trust Company Liberty Branch is collecting donations of nonperishable food items for local food pantries during the month of October. All donations will be matched by the bank.
Area residents can drop off donations at the West Plains Bank and Trust Company Liberty Branch, 607 N. Elm St. in Mtn. View. Items collected will be donated to The Giving Tree and the F.E.E.D. Program (Food Enough for Everyone Distribution).
“We have seen many generous donations through the years,” said Branch Deposit Manager Stephanie Jester. “We are always proud to see the donation double thanks to a bank match.
“F.E.E.D. is an important charity that many in our local community depend on to provide for their families. We appreciate all who are willing to donate.”
On average 200 households are served monthly by the F.E.E.D. Program, which distributes from the old hall of St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Route Y. Eligible households in the Mtn. View and Peace Valley communities may receive their food items from 8 a.m. to noon the first Thursday of each month.
West Plains Bank and Trust Company opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in the area. With more than 136 years of service to the local region, total assets of West Plains Bank and Trust Company have grown to more than $385 million with six locations and a loan production office.
