Noma Louise Cutshall, 82, born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Ozark County, Mo., passed away on Oct. 18, 2020 at Brooke Haven Healthcare in West Plains.
She married her husband, Bruce Cutshall, on Aug. 5, 1956, and had two sons, James who now lives in Atlanta, Ga., and Art who now lives in Ontario, Ore.
Noma was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Gail Garfit, her two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband, her sister Joan Piland, her two sons, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No funeral service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.