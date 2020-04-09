The county commission has installed parking barrier gates as part of an effort to expand and improve the parking situation for county and 911 employees and others who work in the building, according to Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins.
Collins said there have been an assortment of problems associated with the public's usage of the garage, including people taking up parking spaces, graffiti, urinating and other unwholesome activities in the parking garage.
“The 911 staff works overnight and there have been security concerns brought up,” Collins said, adding there are also plans to make improvements to the structure itself.
According to Collins, the top of the parking structure leaks. There are plans to resurface it, he said, though those plans are currently on hold.
“It will probably take a couple months before everything is done,” he said. The project is financed with money from the county’s general revenue fund, which is fed by county sales taxes, Collins said.
He said that he expects the income from sales taxes to be lower than normal because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The uncertainty has put a lot of projects on hold,” Collins said. “But we had already had the money set aside and the parking improvements have been something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time.”
Collins also said the former Bank of America drive-thru near Dixon Street at the other end of the lot will be used by the county for storage.
The parking lot will be blocked off within the next two months once the gates are operational, he confirmed.
The Howell County Commission acquired the county office building from Bank of America in 2004 and gradually moved county offices from the courthouse over the years as Bank of America moved its offices out.
