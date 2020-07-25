Ozark County Coroner Shane Ledbetter has confirmed to the Quill a drowning occurred late the night of July 18 or early the morning of July 19 near Blue Spring on the North Fork of the White River in Ozark County, near Hammond Mill campground off of CC Highway.
Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the victim was Norman A. Robinson, 76, of Pomona.
The patrol reported Robinson’s body was found in the water by a boater at about 9:07 a.m. July 19, a half-mile south of Hammond Camp, and marine officers responded to the scene and recovered the body.
The incident was investigated by Cpl. A.R. Johnson, assisted by Cpl. J.R. Roberts and Msgt. B.D. Foster of the patrol.
Ledbetter said no foul play is suspected in the incident.
