As the season transitions into winter the city of West Plains reminds citizens that maps showing snow routes and other helpful information are available on the city’s GIS website, which can be found at gis.westplains.net.
Last year the city Street Department implemented new strategies designed to improve efficiency, increase safety and reduce material and manpower costs.
According to Transportation Director Brian Mitchell, the department implemented designated “snow routes” that prioritized the main roads through West Plains. This allowed the department to focus its efforts on the main thoroughfares and heavier-traveled roadways first before clearing secondary roads.
The same plan will remain in place for any impending winter weather this season.
The department began preparing for snow removal season in September, including having a full supply of salt and preparing/checking equipment. During major snow and ice events, the Street Department uses eight crew members who work 12-hour shifts for about 125 miles of city streets.
“We have a great bunch of guys who are willing to help our citizens and are dedicated to the tasks given to them,” said Mitchell.
The gis.westplains.net website not only offers the snow route map but also offers trash and recycling routes, a city transit story map, zoning maps, GIS map and floodplain map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.