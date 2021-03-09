Area residents are invited to bring old computers, printers and other electronics and related accessories to an E-Waste Collection Event set for 10 a.m. to noon March 27 at the West Plains Transfer Station, 1853 Old Airport Road.
The South Central Solid Waste District and the city of West Plains are offering the service free of charge to residents of Howell, Shannon, Texas, Oregon, Ozark, Douglas and Wright counties.
Residents can bring laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, all-in-ones, cell phones, routers/hubs/switches, adapters, inkjet and toner cartridges, printers and scanners, copy machines, fax machines, landline phones, keyboards and computer mice, LCD/LED computer monitors, remote controls, cable/satellite boxes, dishes/receivers and equipment, stereos/speakers, VCRs/DVD players, Blu-ray players, DVRs, typewriters, appliances, batteries, cords, all TVs, microwaves, refrigerant-containing items, computer monitors and fluorescent bulbs.
South Central Solid Waste District Coordinator Tegan Vaughn, who began in that role in October 2020, said she is pleased that these events are starting again.
“The collection of electronic waste has been on hold in our district due to staffing changes and COVID-19,” she said. “We have been getting calls and hearing that these items have been piling up in garages and that there is certainly a need for e-waste collections. Our goal is to be able to continue collections into the future.”
Funding for the collection events comes from grants from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Electronic Waste Collection events will also be held March 20 in Winona and May 1 in Mansfield.
HOUSEHOLD WASTE DROP-OFF FACILITY
Vaughn has also announced a Household Waste Drop-off Facility will soon open in West Plains.
The public will be able to collect household waste such as oil-based paints, gasoline, fertilizers, pesticides, batteries and household cleaners, for the new facility which will open by appointment only later this spring at the transfer station. An opening date will be announced at a later time.
The service will be offered at no charge to residents of Howell and neighboring counties, and funding for the facility comes from grants from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
For more information about the collection events or the Household Waste Drop-off Facility, contact the South Central Solid Waste District at 256-4226.
