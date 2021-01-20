Eva Summers 

Funeral services for Eva Lucille Summers, 84, formerly of West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Summers passed away Jan. 17, 2021.
She was born May 14, 1936, at Nettleton, Ark., to Hubert Franklin Shannon and Mary Etta (Pendergrass) Shannon. She was married to Norman Glynn Taylor March 28, 1953, in New Buffalo, Mich. She was married to Eldon Ray (Buddy) Summers Jan. 31, 1959, in West Plains, Mo.
Mrs. Summers was a member of the Elk Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in West Plains, Mo., where she served as an elder. She worked at International Shoe Company for 20-plus years. She had many hobbies which include painting, quilting, gardening, traveling, entertaining family and friends and helping her husband on the family farm.
She is survived by three children Donna Jeffus and husband Charles, Camden, Ark., Tracy Jones and husband Rick, West Plains, Mo., and Randall Gene Summers, West Plains, Mo.; nine grandchildren Jason Brian Koonce and wife Lori, Pineville, Mo., Robert Shawn Blackburn (Crystal), Camden, Ark., Aaron Kennedy, Springfield, Mo., Krista Ousley and husband Jeremiah, West Plains, Mo., Megan (Dwayne Gallagher Jr.), Ian Summers, Caleb Summers all of Camden, Ark., Rachel (Cody Ratton), Chidester, Ark., and Alexis Jones, Springfield, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren Abby Patterson and husband Matthew, Bryant, Ark., Alexander Blackburn, Esther Blackburn, Michael Biggers, Wesley McDivitt, Aidan Gallagher all of Camden, Ark., Heartlee Ratton, Chidester Ark., Lindsey Busby and Hailey Busby, Centerton, Ark.; two great-great-grandchildren Rowan Patterson, Bryant, Ark., and Wyatt Robbins, Centerton, Ark.; one brother Harold Franklin Shannon and wife Anna Faye, Henderson, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved so dearly.
Her parents, husbands, one daughter-in-law Jeanne (Click) Summers and two sisters Christine Howard and Illa Faye (Mize) Hicks preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.