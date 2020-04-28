For a special supplemental Giving Tuesday event set for May 5, the 37th Judicial Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) is asking its supporters to donate what they can.
Giving Tuesday, a national fundraising effort supporting nonprofit organizations, is typically recognized on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is promoted on social media platforms using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.
"The Giving Tuesday organization knows that most nonprofits are having a very hard time during the pandemic as we are unable to hold our regular fundraising events," explained 37th Judicial CASA Community Outreach Coordinator Myeesha Johnson. "To address that, they've scheduled an additional day of giving on Tuesday, May 5, and will match with $1000 if our donation level reaches that."
According to Johnson, 37th Judicial CASA has already had to cancel or postpone multiple fundraisers, including its biggest of the year, Justice is Served. Last year that event helped the organization reach its fundraising goal of $15,000. Johnson says CASA is still considering holding the event this year, but an exact date is not known.
The lack of its regular support has made it hard for the local organization to continue its mission to recruit, train and support volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Carter counties, said Johnson.
“Because of the pandemic we’ve had to change the way we do things,” she said. “Our volunteers haven’t been able to see our kids face-to-face and have instead had to do remote meetings on Zoom.”
For more information on CASA or to donate visit their website at www.37casa.net or call 255-2100 or send an email at casa.office@37thcasa.net. For more information on Giving Tuesday go to www.givingtuesday.org.
A Pinwheel Scavenger Hunt held by CASA through the month of April in recognition of child abuse and neglect ends Thursday. Pinwheels are available for a suggested donation of $2 each by calling 255-2100.
To participate in the scavenger hunt, hunters should take pictures of as many pinwheels as they can find and post them in the comments on the 37th Judicial CASA Facebook page. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card.
