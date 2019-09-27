Editor’s note: The city of West Plains will run a weekly series of stories to educate voters on the Parkside House issue, which will be on the Nov. 5 municipal ballot. This is Part 1 of the series.
The future of Butler Children’s Park and what will happen to the Parkside House will be determined on the Nov. 5 ballot. Citizens of West Plains will have the opportunity to voice their opinion on whether or not the house should be rehabilitated with taxpayer funds or if the proposal that was submitted by city staff could have a chance to come to fruition.
The proposal was supported by city council in August 2018 and details were to construct an “all-inclusive” playground at the site, making it one of few within several hundred miles. This “all-inclusive” park will provide play experience for children of all abilities.
“The city has now come forward with an exciting plan to make the park even bigger and better. Our parents would have loved that! Trying to force the city to be burdened with a condemned house they can no longer use and sits in the middle of a children’s park they’re trying to improve, can’t be good for the children,” said Randel Butler, son of Bob and Pearl Butler.
As part of the proposal, the Parkside House that currently sits on the property would be removed to make room for new all-inclusive playground equipment, a water “splash” pad, 37 new parking spots, new fall protection surfacing, a new grilling/picnic area, and approximately 1/3 of a mile of new walking trails. The all-inclusive playground is designed to move beyond basic compliance with the Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Act and provide an enriching and accessible play experience for all children.
The city proposes to pursue a Land Water Conservation Fund grant to pay for 45% of the project, with the city using its labor/equipment for about 30% of the “match.” The only cash needed for the park (approximately $240,000) will be applied from Capital Improvement and Transportation Tax dollars, with the Capital Improvement Tax having available funds due to cost savings on the Porter Wagoner sidewalk project. That sidewalk was built primarily from grant funds.
“ALL INCLUSIVE” PLAYGROUND
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 4,053 students with disabilities in the region received special education services in March 2016, with a low range of 116 in Shannon County and a high of 1,248 in Howell County. Parks Director Mike Davis said the construction of an all-inclusive playground will provide those children, and their families, with enriching play opportunities that are currently non-existent in the area.
This would also satisfy one of the three pillars of the National Recreation and Park Association: ensuring all people have access to the benefits of local parks and recreation.
“An all-inclusive playground would give children of all abilities, including children with developmental and physical needs, a play space they and their families can enjoy,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn. “Playgrounds and parks should be meant for all people to enjoy, and this park will be designed so that everybody in West Plains can enjoy it.”
As proposed, the project involves three “phases,” with the first phase including the removal of the Parkside House, construction of a small water splash pad and rehabilitation of the existing fence around the park. The second phase would include construction of new walking trails, and the installation of all-inclusive playground equipment and accompanying ADA-compliant fall protection surfacing.
The third phase includes construction of 37 new parking spaces around the park, new fall protection surfacing to replace the existing pea gravel, equipment for an outdoor “workout” zone at the park and a new picnic/grilling area.
THE FUTURE OF THE HOUSE
At issue for the City of West Plains has always been the costs associated to rehab the existing house, with estimates now putting the total rehab costs at $1 million. That cost, its age and the lack of a practical use for 4,000 square feet that can only be used for the benefit of the children per the conditions of the existing LWCF grant, complicated matters for the city moving forward. The house previously had served as the Parks and Recreation Office until 2014, when the Parks Office was relocated to the existing Winter Sports Complex off Howell Avenue.
The House was then leased by the city to the Friends of the Parkside House from 2014 until June 2018, with that group unsuccessful in raising the funds necessary to rehab the house. During those four years, the building has sat vacant and boarded up, prompting the city council to decline a lease renewal with the group in 2018 because of inactivity and concerns about sustainability. Safety officials deemed the house a potential hazard, particularly because of its location in the heart of an active children’s park.
