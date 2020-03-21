Ronnie and Diane Scherff have postponed their golden anniversary celebration indefinitely.
Their 50th anniversary celebration was scheduled for March 28. The two were married on March 28, 1970, at Arnhart Baptist Church in Purdy, Ark.
The couple raised two children, Michael Scherff, of West Plains and Amy Ross, of Caulfield, and have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.