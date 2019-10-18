All are invited to a community dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mtn. View Community Center.
Donations will be accepted to help cover the cost of dinner, but are not required. The meal will include spaghetti with salad, drink and a dessert.
The community center is at 125 E. First St. in Mtn. View.
