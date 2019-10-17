The Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the West Plains Public Library invite the public to attend “A Genealogy Jamboree” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Community Room, 750 W. Broadway.
The event will be a workshop to present ways to get started researching family history and tools that can be useful in helping in a search. Some pedigree worksheets and other materials will be provided.
Attendees are invited to bring a laptop to have assistance for getting started on their searches, as time permits. If bringing a laptop, guests should stop at the main desk inside the library to obtain login information.
Light snacks and bottled water will be provided.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter of the National Society of DAR and its programs, visit www.mssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 274-7518.
