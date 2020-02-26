Tuesday was the first day to begin filing for public offices statewide in Missouri for the Aug. 4 primary election, and so far, 349 candidates have filed, according to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Many candidates planning to run filed on the first day, as a way to improve their ballot placement. According to Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner the placement of candidates’ names on the ballot is determined by lottery for those filing on the first day. After that, names are placed based on who files first, until filing closes March 31.
GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Locally, Rep. David Evans (R-West Plains) will run for reelection for Missouri House District 154. No challengers for his seat have filed on either Republican or Democratic tickets to date. District 154 includes all of Howell County, excluding the extreme northeast corner.
On the Republican ticket for Missouri House District 142 three candidates have filed: Terry Brown of Cabool, David J. Giarrantano of Raymondville and Bennie Cook of Houston. District 142 includes the extreme northeast corner of Howell County, Texas, Phelps and Pulaski counties, and is currently served by Robert Ross of Yukon, a Republican who has served the maximum number of terms allowed by state law.
In District 143, which includes Oregon, Shannon, Reynolds and Dent counties,three candidates so far are running on the Republican ticket, Jack Bates of Thayer, William R. Parsons of Salem and Jared Holden of Birch Tree. Rep. Jeff Pogue (R-Salem) is the incumbent but has served the maximum number of terms allowed by state law.
In District 141, which includes Wright and parts of Webster counties, Rep. Hannah S. Kelly of Norwood is running for reelection on the Republican ticket and is currently the only person running so far.
In District 155, which includes Ozark, Douglas and the eastern part of Taney County, two have currently filed to run on the Republican ticket, Joe Combs of Bradleyville and Travis Smith of West Plains. Rep. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) is the incumbent but is not seeking reelection for her seat as she has filled for 33rd District State Senate.
Two other Republicans to date have filed to run for that seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Mike Cunningham (R-Rogersville): Rep. Robert Ross of Eunice and Van Kelly of Norwood.
STATE OFFICES
For the office of governor, two are challenging incumbent Gov. Mike Parson (R-Bolivar) on the Republican ticket: Raleigh Ritter of Seneca and James W. (Jim) Neely of Cameron. Democratic contenders for the seat include Nicole Galloway (D-Columbia), who is currently serving as state auditor, Jimmie Matthews of St. Louis and Antoin Johnson of St. Louis. Rik Combs of Lohman is the only person running on the Libertarian ticket thus far.
For lieutenant governor incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe (R-Jefferson City) is being challenged in his bid for reelection by Arnie C. AC Dienoff of O’Fallon on the Republican ticket. Gregory A. Upchurch of St. Charles is currently the only candidate running on the Democratic ticket. For the Libertarian ticket, Bill Slantz of St. Charles is the only person running to date.
For secretary of state, incumbent Ashcroft (R-Jefferson City) is unopposed so far on the Republican ticket. On the Democratic ticket, Yinka Faleti of St. Louis is the only candidate who has filed at this time.
For state treasurer, incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick (R-Cassville) is the only candidate so far on the Republican ticket. Vicki Lorenz Englund of St. Louis is the Democrat who has filed.
For attorney general, incumbent Eric Schmitt (R-Kirkwood) is unopposed thus far on the Republican ticket. To date, two candidates have filed for the Democratic ticket: Rich Finneran of St. Louis and Elad Gross of St. Louis.
U.S. HOUSE
For Missouri 8th Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Rep. Jason Smith of Cape Girardeau seeks reelection unchallenged on the Republican ticket. Kathy Ellis of Festus is unchallenged on the Democratic ticket in her bid for the seat.
According to Ashcroft, on Tuesday, a total of 349 candidates filed statewide to be on the August ballot.
“It’s inspiring to see the number of individuals willing to run for public office and serve the people of Missouri,” he said.
Of the 349 candidates that filed, party affiliations broke down to 216 Republicans, 125 Democrats, six Libertarians, one Green Party candidate and one Constitution Party candidate.
