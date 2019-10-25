Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when law enforcement agencies across the country collect unused medications, no questions asked, to help break the cycle of addiction and overdose deaths.
Events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at participating locations, including sheriff’s offices in Howell, Texas, Shannon and Wright counties in Missouri, and Baxter and Izard counties in Arkansas. Police departments in Thayer, Cabool and Mtn. Grove in Missouri, and Cherokee Village, Mtn. Home, Highland, Lakeview and Bull Shoals in Arkansas are also listed as participating.
Last October, nationwide, 457 tons of medication were turned in at more than 5,800 sites operated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and local partners.
