Betty Barnard

Funeral services for Betty Lou Barnard, 79, Pomona, Missouri, were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Barnard passed away at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 14, 1941, at Joliet, Ill., to Fred Mau and Emma Mentzer Mau. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Joliet, Ill. On Nov. 21, 1959, she was married at Joliet, Ill., to Walter Barnard Sr. Mrs. Barnard enjoyed collecting bells, roller skating, bowling and feeding wildlife.
She is survived by her husband Walter Barnard Sr., of the family home; five children Walter Barnard Jr., Owasso, Okla., Chris Barnard and wife Crystal, West Plains, Mo., Scott Barnard, Pomona, Mo., Robert Barnard, Pomona, Mo. and Terry Hernandez and husband, Martin, Nixa, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Her parents, one daughter-in-law Barbara Barnard, two brothers Fred and Bob, and one sister Nancy preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dry Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Regional Animal Shelter or Dry Creek Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
