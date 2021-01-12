A West Plains man has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape or attempted rape after allegedly having sex with a woman while she slept on two separate occasions in September.
Koji Cabredo Cruz, 19, McFarland Drive, is wanted on a warrant with $250,000 bail, according to court records. Both incidents reportedly happened at the alleged victim's home when she had been asleep and woke to Cruz having sex with her without her consent.
Cruz allegedly admitted to the accusations in a post-Miranda interview with law enforcement, according to West Plains Police Detective Brandon Romans, in a statement submitted to prosecutors.
