Angie Jean McKay, 57, of Ava, Mo., passed away May 27, 2020, at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, Mo. She was born April 24, 1963, in Kansas City, Mo., to John James Huff and Dorothy Jean (Shinkle).
Angie worked for many years as a CNA. She enjoyed singing in church and teaching Sunday classes. She was both a kind and caring person. She was a devoted mother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by one son Michael Ortiz and one sister Debra Huff, both of West Plains, Mo.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the LifePoint of West Plains church. Cremation services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo.
