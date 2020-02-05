The date for preschool and kindergarten screenings for children entering South Fork Elementary School has been set, according to West Plains R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras.
They will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at the school cafeteria.
Parents or guardians must bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, social security number, proof of residency, information about allergies or special conditions, physician’s phone number, and court order, if applicable.
Children entering preschool must be age 4 before Aug. 1, and children entering kindergarten must be age 5.
Call 256-2836 to schedule a time or for more information.
