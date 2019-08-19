Jeanette Pentecost, 82, West Plains, Mo., died Aug. 10, 2019, at West Vue Nursing Home in West Plains, Mo.
Jeanette is survived by five children, Gregory Pentecost, wife, Julie, St. Louis, Mo.; Ronnald Pentecost, wife, Theresa, Lake Suzy, Fla.; Janet Graham and husband, John, West Plains, Mo.; Robin Pentecost, St. Peters, Mo., and George Pentecost, West Plains, Mo.; several siblings; one daughter-in-law, Shu-Chaun; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her spouse; her parents, Dorman Buck and Georgia Smith Buck; one son, Dorman Pentecost and three deceased siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
