In its Tuesday morning report, the Howell County Health Department announced a total of 49 new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed Monday, and three new deaths.
Since the first case was reported in April 2020, Howell County has recorded 3,089 residents confirmed with the virus, and 87 people have died of complications relating to COVID-19.
There are 147 known active cases, of which two are currently hospitalized, compared to 198 active cases and six patients hospitalized at the same time last week.
With 276 cases confirmed out of 1,217 tests conducted, the 14-day test positivity rate is 22.7%, up about 10.3% from a week ago.
Public health officials say that a positivity rate of 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus. In West Plains, masks are required to be worn in public places through Feb. 2 unless the county rate drops below 5% for seven or more days, at which time the ordinance can be suspended.
According to the University of Missouri dashboard for Howell County, case numbers have increased 74.75% from eight to 14 days ago.
Of the 49 newest cases confirmed 38 are in West Plains, six in Willow Springs, three in Mtn. View and two in Pomona.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 405,589.
Change from last report: 2,632.
55,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-54,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Greene, Jackson.
15,000-19,999: Jefferson, St. Louis City.
10,000-14,999: Boone.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Scott, Stoddard, Taney.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, St. Clair, Sullivan, Wayne.
Under 500: Atchison, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Worth.
Deaths: 5,825.
Change from last report: 263.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 234,781.
Change from last report: 1,306.
25,000+: Pulaski.
20,000-24,999: Washington.
15,000-19,999: Benton.
10,000-14,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Pope, Saline, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Crawford, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp.
500-999: Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Fulton, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Dallas, Lafayette, Perry, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,800.
Change from last report: 51.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
