“How much is this going to cost us?”
An updated advisory opinion from West Plains Finance Director Todd Harman regarding the costs of voting for or against a Nov. 5 ballot issue attempts to provide the answer to that question.
The issue of how much will be spent to rehabilitate or tear down the large yellow house in the center of Butler Children’s Park has been of concern to some citizens preparing for the vote.
Harman’s updated opinion was submitted to the Quill late Thursday afternoon by city officials and published on social media Friday morning. It is also available on the city website, www.westplains.net.
According to Harman, if voters approve the ordinance on the ballot, the total estimated cost given the proposal would be $1,178,174, with $631,000 going toward house rehabilitation and $547,000 going toward the playground, walking trails and parking.
The proposal did not include ongoing maintenance or operational costs, Harman noted.
In a previous advisory finance opinion released in January, Harman estimates those costs at between $900 to $1,000 per month, or about $11,000 to $12,000 per year.
If the ordinance fails and the city is able to proceed with its plan, that cost is estimated to be $1,033,734, with about $89,000 going toward removal of the house, $83,000 toward the construction of a splash pad, $329,000 going toward the inclusive playground and the remaining $533,000 going toward fence rehabilitation, a walking trail, parking, fall protection, a workout zone and a new picnic area.
According to Harman, projected ongoing maintenance and operational costs could be between $7,000 to $8,000 per year, or between $583 and $667 per month, to be incorporated into the Parks Department’s annual operating budget.
Harman notes in his report that both plans would be done in phases, so the city wouldn’t be spending over $1 million all at once and other sources of funding could be found to help pay for either proposal.
The election to determine the future of the large yellow house in Butler Children’s Park will be held Nov. 5.
The question is the sole issue on the ballot and its language has been a point of contention, challenged in court Oct. 18. On Wednesday, 37th Circuit Associate Judge Sandra West ordered the election to continue as scheduled, with the ballot as it is.
The ballot language reads, “Shall the city of West Plains (the ‘city’) adopt the proposed initiative ordinance No. I-2019-01 as an ordinance of the city?”
Following the boxes to vote yes or no, an explanation tells voters they can request from poll workers a copy of the proposed ordinance, the city’s legal advisory opinion and a summary of the estimated cost of the ordinance.
The offices of the Howell County and West Plains city clerks have reported a number of calls and complaints from citizens about the ballot language. Representatives of camps for and against preserving the 112-year-old structure have made attempts to educate the public on what voting yes or no means.
A vote yes would be a vote to adopt the initiative petition ordinance. According to the ordinance language, city and grant funds would go toward the Parkside House’s rehabilitation as well as the creation of an all-inclusive playground on the grounds.
A vote no would be a vote against adopting the initiative petition.
City officials have stated their belief that once a vote no happens they can proceed with the plan to demolish the house and build the new playground facilities in its place. The house is currently protected from demolition by a court order, according to the attorney representing the initiative petition committee Chrys Fisher.
However, city officials have said they believe they can get the court order, a temporary injunction filed last October, removed if the initiative petition ordinance fails.
Both sides of the debate claim their costs can be mitigated by a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, but as of now, neither side has applied for the grant.
No matter how the public decides Nov. 5, there will still be one last hearing in court, currently scheduled for Nov. 12. The hearing stems from the city’s lawsuit against the initiative petition committee, claiming the ordinance violates the state constitution, specifically Article III, Section 51.
