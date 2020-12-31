Conducting business as usual during the course of a historic pandemic is fraught with challenges, as many have discovered this past year. No exception was made for the West Plains Daily Quill.
As many long-standing and long-anticipated events fell prey to cancellations and postponements, and as public health concerns made the public wary of unnecessary interactions, the Quill was challenged with a monumental task: How to create an eye-catching newspaper filled with news readers care about?
How, staff found themselves continually asking, does one present the moments that have been redefined?
It was a challenge photographers enthusiastically rose to meet, and flipping through the photographs of 2020, two things immediately stood out to this editor: First, COVID-19 most certainly shaped the news of the year, but second, and just as noteworthy, it was not the only thing that did.
The Quill’s editorial staff perused this year’s collection of photos, reacting to the breathtaking and beautiful moments captured, from lightning in motion to bees collecting pollen, ice melting in Galloway Park to a perfect sunny graduation day. Heartbreaking photos were also noted, with the gravity of knowing what happened next.
In the end, while the photos printed here, with their publication dates, are limited to those taken by Quill staff, there were many, many more special and newsworthy moments captured by readers and staff alike, including athletic feats and championships, the generosity of the community’s youth, retirements of longtime public servants, innovation of businesses and organizations as they strove to survive, and the list goes on.
Capturing the community’s moments was indeed a feat, and deciding which to represent each month was another, but this newspaper’s staff hopes the images offer a fresh perspective on trials and triumphs of the past year.
After all, as the old saying goes, hindsight is 20/20.
