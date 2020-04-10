Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions for the West Plains Sanitation Department, the annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up week has been postponed to Oct. 5 through 9.
The week was originally scheduled for April 20 through 24. The City-Wide Yard Sale, scheduled for the weekend before clean-up, will be rescheduled for another date to be determined.
The city of West Plains reminds the public the Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed to the public until further notice, and to outside customers as well. Recycling has also been suspended during this time.
Trash routes for the City of West Plains will run as normal, although because of shift changes there may be some variations of times. The city asks all residents to have trash outside by 7 a.m.
The city of West Plains will reevaluate the situation in the coming days and weeks to determine when the Solid Waste Transfer Station and the Recycle Center will reopen. Officials say they remain committed to providing the best service for customers.
