CLEAN UP DAY, 1911 — Looking north toward the Howell County Courthouse from Aid Avenue in West Plains. From left: Hal Woodside (with cigar), Hence Cobb, Elmer Kellett, Arch Hollenbeck, Will McBride, Mayor James P. Harlin, Charles Kimberlin Sr., C.T. Aid and an unidentified man. In the background toward the right side of the photo, piled in front of the courthouse are cans and bottles from the cleaning efforts.