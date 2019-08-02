Area residents age 62 and older who would like to take a class at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) this fall can do so under the Senior Citizen Fee Waiver Program.
Senior citizens can register beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 16 at the registration and records office in Cass Hall, 515 Cass Ave., in West Plains.
The Senior Citizen Fee Waiver Program allows Missouri residents age 62 and above to take tuition-free academic courses offered by the university on an audit, non-credit, “seats-available” basis, provided they have met all prerequisites, officials said.
Eligible senior citizens can take one class per semester using the waiver. The maximum number of credit hours senior citizens may take with the waiver is 24, university officials said.
Online courses, law enforcement academy classes, or any course offered in conjunction with the South Central Career Center in West Plains are not included in the fee waiver program.
Seniors must pay supplemental course fees and the costs of required textbooks and supplies, if applicable. They also should note that classes with less than 10 students registered might be cancelled.
To register for classes, senior citizens should be fully admitted to the university as non-degree seeking students and follow the regulations outlined for non-degree seeking students.
Participants should declare their intent to enroll in the program at the point of admission in order to have all eligible student fees waived, officials said.
More information about the Senior Citizen Fee Waiver Program can be found at wp.missouristate.edu/catalog/policy-senior-citizen-fee-waiver.htm.
Those interested also can contact the MSU-WP admissions office at 417-255-7955 or toll free at 1-888-466-7897.
