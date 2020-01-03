At the beginning of every new year the Howell County Assessor’s office mails out property assessment forms to the citizens of Howell County.
County Assessor Daniel Franks said that his office has mailed out over 18,243 forms and they should have arrived in mailboxes Thursday.
“It’s important for people to take the time to read the information and add or remove any property gained or lost the previous year,” Franks said.
He added that, for most people it shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes to fill out, and if they completed the form in the past and nothing has changed since, all they need to do is check a box and sign their signature.
“Of course businesses will need to provide a list of equipment and fixtures and farmers will need to list their farming equipment and any livestock,” Franks noted.
The assessment forms are for determining the value of individual personal property so it can be properly taxed, said Franks, though, he noted, his office doesn’t handle tax money.
According to Franks, the Assessor’s Office doesn’t have online filing at this time, but people can file their assessment forms over the phone, turn them in at the office or mail them.
“If anybody has any questions feel free to call my office,” Franks said. “We here to serve the people of Howell County.”
Franks explained that if the forms aren’t delivered to the office by March 1, a second notice will be mailed. The deadline to avoid any fines is April 30.
For more information call 256-8284 or visit the county website at www.howellcountyassessor.com
